UVA Wise chancellor says school plans to open campus in fall

WISE, Va (AP) — The University of Virginia’s College at Wise says it plans to begin the upcoming fall semester on its campus.

The school moved from in-person classes to online instruction this spring in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chancellor Donna Price Henry said in a statement posted on the school’s web page that while the school prepares for the return of students in August, it must also be prepared to move to an online or virtual format if there are signs of a spread of coronavirus either regionally or nationally.

