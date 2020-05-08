Home » Virginia News » Trump nominates magistrate for…

Trump nominates magistrate for judicial vacancy in Virginia

The Associated Press

May 8, 2020, 10:26 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — President Donald Trump has nominated a federal magistrate who formerly worked as a prosecutor and public defender to fill a judicial vacancy in Hampton Roads.

The White House on Wednesday announced the nomination of U.S. Magistrate Judge Roderick Young to a district judgeship opening in the Eastern District of Virginia.

Young has served as a magistrate since 2014 and is based in Richmond.

Young’s nomination will be subject to consideration by the Senate Judiciary Committee. He will also need to be confirmed by the full Senate.

