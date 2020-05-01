Teen who was prominent football player dies in boat accident

A Virginia teen who was a prominent football player has died after a boat capsized on Lake Anna.

News outlets report that the boat capsized Monday on Lake Anna, which is about an hour northwest of Richmond.

Authorities said the teen who died was Gabe Henderson, a junior at Deep Run High School in Henrico County.

Authorities said he was on an 18-foot boat with three others when it capsized.

Everyone went into the water. Three people were able to swim to safety.

Henderson’s body was recovered later that day.

An investigation into the incident and Henderson’s cause of death is ongoing.

