Home » Virginia News » Supreme Court rules in…

Supreme Court rules in FOIA case long delayed by lawmaker

The Associated Press

May 28, 2020, 6:44 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Supreme Court has ruled a group of elected officials in southwest Virginia violated the state’s open government law during meetings about dissolving a public library system.

The decision came in a case long delayed by a state lawmaker’s use of a privilege of his office. State Del. Jeff Campbell, who is also an attorney in private practice, represented the Smyth County Board of Supervisors in the lawsuit brought by a library advocate.

Almost two years passed from when the appeal was filed with the court and when arguments were heard.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Virginia News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up