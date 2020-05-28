Supreme Court rules in FOIA case long delayed by lawmaker

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Supreme Court has ruled a group of elected officials in southwest Virginia violated the…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Supreme Court has ruled a group of elected officials in southwest Virginia violated the state’s open government law during meetings about dissolving a public library system.

The decision came in a case long delayed by a state lawmaker’s use of a privilege of his office. State Del. Jeff Campbell, who is also an attorney in private practice, represented the Smyth County Board of Supervisors in the lawsuit brought by a library advocate.

Almost two years passed from when the appeal was filed with the court and when arguments were heard.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.