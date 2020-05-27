Stimulus funds expected to cover Norfolk airport shortfalls

Norfolk International Airport is expecting a steep drop in revenue because of the coronavirus pandemic. But the losses should be covered by federal stimulus money.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Tuesday that the airport anticipates its budget to be off by $10 million this coming fiscal year.

It’s also expecting a drop of nearly 600,000 travelers. Parking is the airport’s biggest moneymaker. And it’s expected to fall by $5.2 million or nearly 29%.

Revenue from rental cars is also expected to plummet. Nearly $12.7 million in federal stimulus money is expected to cover the shortfall and a bit more.

Overall, the airport is budgeting for $1.5 million more revenue.

