Some seniors visit U. Virginia despite no in-person ceremony

The coronavirus pandemic may have delayed the in-person graduating ceremonies at the University of Virginia, but that didn’t stop some seniors from getting pictures taken on campus Saturday.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic may have delayed the in-person graduating ceremonies at the University of Virginia, but that didn’t stop some seniors from getting pictures taken on campus Saturday, when the events were originally scheduled to begin.

Among those who visited the campus were Madeleine Wallach and two of her fellow classmates, who wore their caps and gowns when they stopped by the school’s famous Lawn.

Wallach, of Middleburgh, says they wanted to get their photos taken quickly because campus police were discouraging people from hanging out in that area.

The university hosted a virtual ceremony Saturday.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.