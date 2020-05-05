Roanoke eyes $3.5 million in budget cuts due to pandemic

ROANOKE, Va. — The city of Roanoke is pondering $3.5 million in budget cuts to help it deal with the…

ROANOKE, Va. — The city of Roanoke is pondering $3.5 million in budget cuts to help it deal with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Roanoke Times reports the city council saw the proposed budget on Monday. It included proposals to reduce hours for libraries, closing the city’s swimming pools for two summers and less money for cultural organizations.

Roanoke’s management and budget office expects expenses to outpace revenues by more than $1.7 million in the next fiscal year.

It’s expected that about half of the budget cuts will cover that deficit, and the remaining savings will provide a buffer of about $1.8 million in case the lingering effects of COVID-19 on the economy are worse than expected.

