Richmond mayor announces city will start reopening

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney said his city will begin a gradual reopening later this week, joining most of the rest of the state.

Stoney said Wednesday the city would start the first phase of reopening on Friday, when northern Virginia and Accomack County on the state’s Eastern Shore also start reopening.

Nonessential businesses across the state reopened on May 15 under modified restrictions set in place by Gov. Ralph Northam.

Retail stores are operating with limited capacity and restaurant can provide dine-in service only outdoors.

