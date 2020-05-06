Printing company with long history closing Virginia plant

RICHMOND, Va. — A printing company whose Virginia operation dates back to 1913 is closing the facility, putting 184 people…

RICHMOND, Va. — A printing company whose Virginia operation dates back to 1913 is closing the facility, putting 184 people out of a job.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports Cenveo Worldwide Ltd. told state officials in a WARN Act notice dated May 4 that it is shutting down its plant in Henrico plant by May 31.

The plant provides printing for publishers of magazines, comic books, journals and direct mail advertisements, but the company said in its notice to state officials that the coronavirus pandemic has hurt business.

Cenveo is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

