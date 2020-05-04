Home » Virginia News » Police: Virginia teen accidentally…

Police: Virginia teen accidentally shot by relative in home

The Associated Press

May 4, 2020, 8:22 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Authorities say a 15-year-old in Virginia has been hospitalized after a relative allegedly shot him inside the family’s home by accident.

News outlets report Chesterfield police found the teen with a non-life threatening gunshot wound when they were called to a Richmond home Thursday.

Police told the Richmond Times an investigation found that 19-year-old Chynekqua J. Walker inadvertently shot the teen. They did not specify how Walker and the victim were related.

She has been charged with multiple charges, including reckless handling of a firearm. It wasn’t immediately clear if Walker had a lawyer who could comment on her behalf.

