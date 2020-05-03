Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Norfolk police say an officer shot and wounded a man who was armed and fleeing police.…

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Norfolk police say an officer shot and wounded a man who was armed and fleeing police.

Police said in a news release that the shooting happened at about 7 p.m. Saturday, after an officer encountered a man with outstanding arrest warrants in the Young Terrace neighborhood of Norfolk.

Police said when the officer approached, the man ran away. They said the officer shot the man after seeing he had a gun.

The gun was later recovered from the scene. The man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with serious injuries.

The officer was not injured. Police did not identify the man.

