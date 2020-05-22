Home » Virginia News » Police: Former sheriff's deputy…

Police: Former sheriff’s deputy charged in wife’s death

The Associated Press

May 22, 2020, 10:27 AM

MARTINSVILLE, Va. — A former sheriff’s deputy in southern Virginia and three other people have been charged in the shooting death of his wife.

The Martinsville Bulletin reported Thursday that David Lee Morse, of Henry County, faces charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Virginia State Police said Morse called 911 and said he had discovered the body of his wife, Pamela S. Morse, at home.

The Medical Examiner’s Office determined that she died of a gunshot wound. Morse retired roughly a decade ago from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office. He is being held in jail without bond. It’s unclear if he has hired an attorney.

