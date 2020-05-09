Plastics factory to take place of former textile plant

HURT, Va. (AP) — A plastics company is planning a new factory in Southside Virginia at the site of a…

HURT, Va. (AP) — A plastics company is planning a new factory in Southside Virginia at the site of a former textile plant. News outlets report that Staunton River Plastics will invest more than $34 million to build a new 250,000-square-foot manufacturing facility. It will be on the site of the former Burlington Industries plant in Hurt, which employed 1,300 at its peak before shuttering in 2007 amid a wave of textile closures in Southside. Plans call for creating 200 new jobs within four years. The project includes significant incentives from state and local government that could approach $4 million. The company expects to begin operations by mid-2021.

