Photo developing lab in Virginia is closing for good

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A photo developing lab in Virginia impacted by the coronavirus pandemic says it is closing its doors for good.

The Virginian-Pilot reports the Lifetouch facility owned by Shutterfly had first announced in early February that it would close.

Then it announced that it would close even sooner because of the coronavirus. It reopened amid the pandemic and rehired nearly 100 of its 317 workers to finish producing school photos and products before it planned to close for good by June.

Spokeswoman Sondra Harding says operations now will end in mid-May and the Chesapeake facility will close by June 5.

