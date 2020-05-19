Old Dominion University president announces retirement plans

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A Virginia university’s longest-serving president has announced that he’ll step down from the role next year.…

Old Dominion University President John Broderick told the campus community Monday that he plans to retire during the summer of 2021 at the end of his 13th year leading the Norfolk school. Broderick has worked at the university for more than 25 years.

He said in a statement that he would continue to help guide the university through the challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Board of Visitors will have more than a year to search for the next leader, and members of the search committee will be announced in June.

