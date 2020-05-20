Northam says 30,000 enrolled in Medicaid during pandemic

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam says almost 30,000 adults have enrolled in the state’s expanded Medicaid program…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam says almost 30,000 adults have enrolled in the state’s expanded Medicaid program since he declared a state of emergency in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Northam said Wednesday that more than 420,000 Virginians have enrolled in Medicaid since the state voted to expand it two years ago.

Medicaid is a publicly funded health care program whose costs are shared by the federal and state governments.

Expanding Medicaid to low-income, able-bodied adults was a key part of former President Barack Obama’s healthcare overhaul and is one of Northam’s top legislative achievements.

