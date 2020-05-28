More charges for man accused in Richmond woman’s death

RICHMOND, Va. — More charges have been filed against a man accused in the death of a Richmond woman whose…

RICHMOND, Va. — More charges have been filed against a man accused in the death of a Richmond woman whose body was found on a local bike trail.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports Richmond police initially charged 18-year-old Jamar Paxton Jr. with robbery and a gun charge in the death of 22-year-old Dominique Danzy.

On Wednesday, Paxton was served with indictments for first-degree murder and a second gun charge.

On the morning of May 13, officers responded to the 4300 block of Williamsburg Avenue where they found Danzy lying on the bike path.

She had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.