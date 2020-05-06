Military families are seeking more mental health services

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Mental health experts say that military families and veterans are reaching out more for assistance during…

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Mental health experts say that military families and veterans are reaching out more for assistance during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Tuesday that clinicians providing help online have seen requests skyrocket. Sarah Pitzen is the lead clinician at the Steven A.

Cohen Military Family Clinic at The Up Center in Virginia Beach. She said staff have had to provide additional support to current clients because their “pre-existing conditions had worsened.”

Pitzen said they’re also seeing a rise in risks associated with domestic violence, suicide and addiction. Clinicians are also seeing more stress, anxiety and depression.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.