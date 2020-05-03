Four firefighters hurt fighting blaze in Bedford home

BEDFORD, Va. — Fire officials in Virginia said four firefighters were injured while responding to a house fire near Bedford.…

A news release from the Bedford County Department of Fire & Rescue said multiple volunteer units responding to the blaze Saturday evening found heavy fire coming from a house on Joppa Mill Road.

A crew reported high heat and limited visibility, so backed up to reposition.

A “mayday” call came from the scene during the repositioning.

A rapid intervention team was sent in and found one unresponsive firefighter, who was immediately removed from the house, along with two other firefighters.

Two of the firefighters were treated and released from hospitals. Two others were expected to be released Sunday evening.

