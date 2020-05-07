Ex-prosecutor sues Justice Dept. after misconduct allegation

A former federal prosecutor in Virginia has accused the Department of Justice of removing her from her job over a false sexual misconduct allegation.

Roanoke, Va. — A former federal prosecutor in Virginia has accused the Department of Justice of removing her from her job over a false sexual misconduct allegation.

The Roanoke Times reports the accusation was made in a lawsuit filed this past weekend by Ashley Brooke Neese, a former prosecutor in the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Virginia.

She says she was placed on paid leave hours after a report to the office alleged that she had a sexual relationship with a subject or target of an investigation.

Neese said in the lawsuit that she resigned after continual mistreatment following her return to work.

