Court OKs partial settlement in Virginia voter witness case

The Associated Press

May 5, 2020, 9:13 PM

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — A partial court settlement exempts voters in Virginia’s June primary from a requirement that anyone submitting an absentee ballot must have the ballot signed by a witness.

A news release from the American Civil Liberties Union says the U.S. District Court in Lynchburg approved the settlement on Tuesday.

It pertains to the June 23 primary and stems from a lawsuit brought by the ACLU.

The news release said the case is still pending regarding all elections in 2020 that may be affected by the coronavirus pandemic, including the Nov. 3 election.

