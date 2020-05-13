Competency hearing delayed again for triple-slaying suspect

DANVILLE, Va. — A competency hearing has been delayed for fourth time for a Virginia man who police say killed…

DANVILLE, Va. — A competency hearing has been delayed for fourth time for a Virginia man who police say killed the wife, son and mother-in-law of a minor league baseball pitcher.

The Danville Register & Bee reports the hearing for Matthew Bernard was scheduled for Wednesday.

The review was pushed to October. Bernard’s attorney says the delay is for further review of his treatment.

Police have said Bernard’s diary included things that he had “heard from God.” Authorities say Bernard killed his sister, Emily Marie Bivens, and her 1-year-old son Cullen Bivens, and his mother, Joan Bernard.

Emily Bivens was married to Blake Bivens, a pitcher for the Montgomery Biscuits, an affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays.

