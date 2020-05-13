Home » Virginia News » Competency hearing delayed again…

Competency hearing delayed again for triple-slaying suspect

The Associated Press

May 13, 2020, 8:46 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DANVILLE, Va. — A competency hearing has been delayed for fourth time for a Virginia man who police say killed the wife, son and mother-in-law of a minor league baseball pitcher.

The Danville Register & Bee reports the hearing for Matthew Bernard was scheduled for Wednesday.

The review was pushed to October. Bernard’s attorney says the delay is for further review of his treatment.

Police have said Bernard’s diary included things that he had “heard from God.” Authorities say Bernard killed his sister, Emily Marie Bivens, and her 1-year-old son Cullen Bivens, and his mother, Joan Bernard.

Emily Bivens was married to Blake Bivens, a pitcher for the Montgomery Biscuits, an affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Virginia News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up