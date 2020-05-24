Charlottesville official wants to revisit statues’ removal

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A top official in the Virginia city where a white nationalist rally erupted in violence in 2017…

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — A top official in the Virginia city where a white nationalist rally erupted in violence in 2017 has called for renewing discussions about removing two Confederate statues, one of which became the focus of the rally.

In an April email obtained by The Daily Progress, Charlottesville City Manager Tarron Richardson indicated that he wants to hold meetings with the City Council in June to discuss the removal of the statues of Confederate generals Robert E. Lee and Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson.

Richardson sent the email four days after Gov. Ralph Northam signed bills that give local officials the authority to remove, relocate or alter their Confederate monuments.

