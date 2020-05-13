Authorities: Teenage girl found slain in Virginia motel room

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia say a teenage girl was found slain in a motel room over…

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia say a teenage girl was found slain in a motel room over the weekend.

News outlets report police were dispatched to a Virginia Beach Econo Lodge around 10:30 p.m. Sunday. In a 911 recording obtained by WVEC-TV a guest reported hearing gunfire and seeing people running from one of the rooms.

Responding officers found the girl dead with a gunshot wound.

Investigators said she was the only person inside when they arrived. Police said they can’t release the name of the underage victim.

The investigation remains ongoing.

