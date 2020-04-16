Weekly unemployment claims in Virginia top 100,000

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — More than 100,000 Virginians have filed unemployment claims in the past week, new data released bu…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — More than 100,000 Virginians have filed unemployment claims in the past week, new data released bu the U.S. Department of Labor shows.

It’s a significant drop from the nearly 150,000 from a week before but still a massive number compared to filings before the coronavirus outbreak.

Overall there have been more than 415,000 claims filed in the last month, which is about 9% of the state’s workforce.

The new figures come amid growing unhappiness from Republican lawmakers and others with Democratic Gov.

Ralph Northam’s plans to keep non-essential businesses closed through May 8.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.