Weekly unemployment claims in Virginia top 100,000

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — More than 100,000 Virginians have filed unemployment claims in the past week, new data released bu the U.S. Department of Labor shows.
It’s a significant drop from the nearly 150,000 from a week before but still a massive number compared to filings before the coronavirus outbreak.
Overall there have been more than 415,000 claims filed in the last month, which is about 9% of the state’s workforce.
The new figures come amid growing unhappiness from Republican lawmakers and others with Democratic Gov.
Ralph Northam’s plans to keep non-essential businesses closed through May 8.
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.