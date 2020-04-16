Virginia Tech holds shooting observance on quiet campus

Virginia Tech observed the anniversary of the shootings which killed 32 students and faculty on a campus rendered silent and nearly empty by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Roanoke Times reports school president Tim Sands and his wife, Laura, placed wreaths on opposite sides of the memorial.

The wreath laying on the Day of Remembrance was held at an undisclosed time to prevent crowds from gathering, and instead of a midnight candle lighting and extinguishing ceremonies, there was a solitary candle displayed at the memorial.

In addition to the 32 deaths, more than two dozen others were wounded by bullets or hurt trying to escape.

