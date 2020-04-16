Virginia priest is contesting removal over critical blog

RICHMOND, Va. — A Catholic priest in Virginia says he’ll continue to serve two parishes despite the Richmond Diocese’s order…

RICHMOND, Va. — A Catholic priest in Virginia says he’ll continue to serve two parishes despite the Richmond Diocese’s order to remove him over a blog that’s been critical of the church.

Rev. Mark White told the Martinsville Bulletin earlier this week that he would remain as priest and is seeking legal counsel to defend his position.

He said the canonical process must run its full course. White maintained a well-known blog that was critical of the church’s handling of the sexual abuse scandal.

He served as the priest of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Martinsville and St. Francis of Assisi in Rocky Mount.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.