Virginia port closes cargo terminal as shipping volume drops

The Associated Press

April 17, 2020, 12:14 PM

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Port of Virginia has announced that it will soon close a cargo terminal as shipping volume decreases amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Thursday that Portsmouth Marine Terminal will close effective May 4.

Officials said ships that usually call to the port along the Elizabeth River will instead be moved to two nearby container terminals.

Port leaders cited data that indicated container ship operators have idled a record percentage of their capacity in the last month and cargo entering the port is dropping.

A port spokesman told the newspaper he wasn’t sure how many workers would be affected, but employees would be reassigned to other container terminals.

