Virginia man jailed in killing of wheelchair-bound wife

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Virginia man is accused of shooting and killing his wheelchair-bound wife, and a judge has ordered him held without bond.

The Daily Press of Newport News reports 58-year-old Brian Keith Patterson is charged with second-degree murder and using a firearm in a felony in the death of 86-year-old Princess Chapman, who was found dead in the dining room at the couple’s home.

Patterson is now being held at the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail.

He appeared by video conference Tuesday before York Juvenile and Domestic Relations Judge Wade Bowie, who ordered him held without bond.

