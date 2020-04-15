Virginia man convicted in 1979 officer slaying gets parole

The Parole Board has voted to grant 64-year-old Vincent Lamont Martin parole in the 1979 killing of a police officer.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia parole board has voted to release from prison a man convicted of killing a police officer in 1979.

Parole Board Chair Adrianne L. Bennett told the Richmond-Times Dispatch Tuesday that the board voted Friday to grant 64-year-old Vincent Lamont Martin parole.

Martin was sentenced to life in prison in the fatal shooting of Richmond patrolman Michael P. Connors. Bennett said three co-defendants gave conflicting testimony that contributed to Martin’s conviction at the time.

The newspaper reports that Richmond’s police chief and other advocates have since called for the prevention of Martin’s release, but Bennett says the board followed all policies and its decision is final.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.