Virginia man accused of choking girlfriend, hiding body

The Associated Press

April 24, 2020, 6:06 PM

NORFOLK, Va. — A Virginia prosecutor says a man choked his live-in girlfriend, and after her body decomposed for a week, he and a second man dumped her body behind a library.

The Virginian-Pilot reports 42-year-old Robert Ardell Carroll is accused of choking 45-year-old Marcia Dumas and then hiding her body after she died, though he has not been charged with killing her.

Carroll had a court hearing on Friday to have bond set, but a judge denied the request.

Authorities also charged 43-year-old Kevin S. Dunn with illegally disposing of a body. Dunn is not accused of any role in the woman’s death.

