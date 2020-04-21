Virginia coronavirus orders prompt few violation citations

Gov. Ralph Northam’s orders to stay at home and close non-essential businesses to slow the spread of the coronavirus have so far resulted in fewer than a dozen citations for violations, according to surveys conducted by the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police and the Virginia Sheriffs’ Association.

But some are demanding that the state begin the process of re-opening, including the owner of a Roanoke fitness center who was charged with a misdemeanor Sunday after he defied the closing order.

The police chiefs association said its survey showed just six citations, while the sheriffs association said its survey reported three citations.

