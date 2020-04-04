Virginia city putting homeless in hotels to blunt virus

The city already has been offering more than 45 hotel rooms to homeless individuals for the last two weeks.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A plan by Virginia state government to offer money to localities to provide shelter to homeless people as a way to blunt the spread of coronavirus is an idea that’s already taken off in Virginia Beach.

The city already has been offering more than 45 hotel rooms to homeless individuals for the last two weeks.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced that $2.5 million is now available statewide for hotel vouchers, food, cleaning supplies and other items to people lacking housing.

Virginia’s health department said on Saturday the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state now exceed 2,400, with 52 confirmed deaths.

