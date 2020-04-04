Home » Virginia News » Virginia city putting homeless…

Virginia city putting homeless in hotels to blunt virus

The Associated Press

April 4, 2020, 2:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A plan by Virginia state government to offer money to localities to provide shelter to homeless people as a way to blunt the spread of coronavirus is an idea that’s already taken off in Virginia Beach.

The city already has been offering more than 45 hotel rooms to homeless individuals for the last two weeks.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced that $2.5 million is now available statewide for hotel vouchers, food, cleaning supplies and other items to people lacking housing.

Virginia’s health department said on Saturday the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state now exceed 2,400, with 52 confirmed deaths.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Coronavirus Health & Fitness News Latest News Lifestyle News Local News Virginia News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up