Virginia Beach lifeguard patrols to be limited through May

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Emergency medical services officials in a coastal Virginia city say lifeguard patrols will likely be limited at beaches over Memorial Day weekend and through the month of May.

A Virginia Beach EMS official confirmed Thursday that patrols will be reduced and guards won’t enter watch stands next month due to staffing challenges related to the coronavirus pandemic.

The EMS Chief said last week that some lifeguards haven’t been able to complete their certifications as recreation centers were closed under the statewide stay-at-home order. Beaches remain open for fishing and exercise.

The department said it’s working to get some pools opened so guards can be trained and in place by June 10.

