University gives back ventilators it received from hospital

WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) — A Virginia university that received donated ventilators to help train its nursing students is returning the favor.

Shenandoah University in Winchester said Thursday it has donated three ventilators to Valley Health, which operates small hospitals in Woodstock, Luray, and throughout the Shenandoah Valley.

The university received the ventilators several years ago as a donation from Valley Health to train nursing and respiratory therapy students. The ventilators can be used to treat patients suffering from COVID-19, the disease associated with exposure to the new coronavirus. Last week the university donated 2,500 hospital masks to Valley Health.

