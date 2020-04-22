Suit: Hundreds of women received less pay at Virginia agency

RICHMOND, Va. — A pay discrimination lawsuit has been filed on behalf of about 250 women who worked for the…

RICHMOND, Va. — A pay discrimination lawsuit has been filed on behalf of about 250 women who worked for the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality prior to 2019.

The suit was filed Monday by two former and two current employees who say the agency paid female employees less than male employees.

The lawsuit says Virginia officials have already admitted that the previous protocols used to hire female employees were Illegal.

Those include basing newly hired women’s salaries on their prior earning history.

State agencies changed hiring protocols last year. However, the lawsuit said hundreds of female state employees don’t benefit from the changes.

An agency spokesperson declined to comment.

