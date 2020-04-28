Home » Virginia News » Radford University president announces…

Radford University president announces August reopening

The Associated Press

April 28, 2020, 5:37 PM

ROANOKE, Va. — The president of Radford University says his school will reopen on Aug. 3.

President Brian Hemphill said in a campus-wide statement that reopening will include full operations, such as on-campus housing and dining services, followed by face-to-face instruction beginning on Aug. 24.

Radford moved its classes for the current semester online following spring break in early March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Radford’s various summer session classes – offered between mid-May through Aug. 1 – were also moved online earlier this month.

Hemphill also said the school is working on contingencies based on information from public health experts, but the statement didn’t specify.

