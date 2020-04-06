Police: Two children hurt after suspect shoots into car

BEDFORD, Va. (AP) — Law enforcement officials in Virginia have arrested a man who they say fired into a car,…

BEDFORD, Va. (AP) — Law enforcement officials in Virginia have arrested a man who they say fired into a car, injuring two children.

News sources report the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office says the children, ages 5 and 12, were injured by broken glass from the window of a vehicle they were sitting in.

The two were taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, but their conditions weren’t known on Monday. The sheriff’s office says 45-year-old Ricky Darnell Blake is charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle, use of a gun in the commission of a felony and two counts of malicious wounding.

He is jailed without bond and it’s not known if he has an attorney.

