Police: Officer has been charged with domestic assault

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia Beach say that an officer has been charged with one count of domestic assault.

Virginia Beach police said in a statement that Christopher M. Otto was arrested Wednesday. Police said the alleged events that led to his arrest occurred that day.

Otto has been with the department for five years. He was assigned to the operations division on uniform patrol.

He will remain on administrative assignment pending the outcome of the criminal case as well as an administrative investigation.

