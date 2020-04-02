Home » Virginia News » Police: Man shot pregnant…

Police: Man shot pregnant woman while playing with gun

The Associated Press

April 2, 2020, 8:01 AM

KING GEORGE, Va. — Authorities say a Virginia man who shot a pregnant woman while playing with a gun was charged with multiple felonies.

The Free Lance Star reports 27-year-old William Noble Brown IV called police Monday to report a woman he lived with was shot in the arm.

Police say the 25-year-old victim was hospitalized for her injuries.

Police say other children were in the home when Brown fired the gun he thought to be unloaded.

