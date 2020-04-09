Police: Man fatally shot during shootout with officers

Police in Virginia say that a man has been shot and killed during a shootout with officers following a traffic stop.

The Progress-Index reports that the man was suspected of breaking into vehicles in the city of Colonial Heights, which is south of Richmond.

Police Sgt. Renee Walters told the newspaper that the suspect was killed in a shootout around 2:30 a.m. Walters said the man was pulled over by police, got out of his car and began firing at the officers. Walters said the man fled when an officer returned fire. The man was found dead several blocks away.

