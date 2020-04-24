Police: Man charged with killing mother, sister in Virginia

A Virginia man has been charged with killing his mother and sister and dumping their bodies in an abandoned pool.

YORKTOWN, Va. — A Virginia man has been charged with killing his mother and sister and dumping their bodies in an abandoned pool.

The Daily Press reports that authorities on Thursday charged 55-year-old Andrew Donald Buchert with the slayings of 83-year-old Patricia Buchert and 63-year-old Linda Buchert Daniels.

Police say the killings at a home near Yorktown could have occurred as early as March 4. Police said that Buchert admitted to killing his mother and sister.

They said it’s unclear how the women were killed. An autopsy is expected to determine their causes of death.

Buchert faces charges that include second-degree murder. He’s being held in jail without bond.

