Northam signs bills on monuments, LGBTQ protections

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democratic Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has signed more of this year’s high-profile legislation, including anti-discrimination legislation that offers new protections for LGBTQ people.

The governor on Saturday also signed a bill that gives localities permission to remove Confederate monuments.

Northam’s office announced that he had taken action on those and other measures ahead of the end-of-day Saturday deadline to amend, sign or veto most bills passed during this year’s legislative session.

But as of late Saturday afternoon, Northam’s office had not said what action he would take on two closely watched issues: a bill raising the minimum wage and another allowing public sector collective bargaining under limited circumstances.

