Northam signs bill to regulate CBD products as food

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam recently signed a bill that would define hemp extract, such as CBD,…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam recently signed a bill that would define hemp extract, such as CBD, as food and usher in state regulations on these products.

Senate Bill 918, patroned by Fairfax Democratic Sen. David Marsden, will help guide the budding industrial hemp industry in Virginia by regulating facility conditions and requirements for the production of hemp-derived products intended for human consumption.

This bill also allows the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services to regulate and enforce certain standards for hemp extract, including labeling requirements, identifying contaminants and batch testing.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.