Home » Virginia News » Northam order ensures protections…

Northam order ensures protections for health care workers

The Associated Press

April 28, 2020, 7:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has signed an executive order which his office says reinforces some existing liability protections for the state’s health care workers.

The order Northam signed on Tuesday says it is in the public interest to afford healthcare providers with adequate protection against liability for good faith actions or omissions taken as they fight the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the University of Virginia Health System announced it would implement a series of moves in response to lost revenue stemming from the outbreak.

That includes reductions in pay for leadership and physicians and reduced contributions to retirement funds.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up