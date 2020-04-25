Home » Virginia News » Medical school students join…

Medical school students join virus fight with child care

The Associated Press

April 25, 2020, 2:28 PM

RICHMOND, Va. — Dozens of students from a Virginia medical school are doing their part in the fight against coronavirus by volunteering to care for the children of health care workers.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that nearly 100 students from Virginia Commonwealth University’s School of Medicine have joined a new student organization called the VCU Childcare Co-op.

Co-founder Annie Yang, a first-year medical student, said the student volunteers have donated more than 250 hours to help more than 20 families. They’re caring for children as well as pets.

