Judge rules Virginia gun range can open amid virus closures

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — A judge has ruled that a Virginia gun range must be allowed to open to customers despite a statewide executive order requiring nonessential businesses to close because of the coronavirus.

The order issued Monday by a Lynchburg judge says federal and state protections on the right to bear arms outweigh any emergency authority held by Gov. Ralph Northam to order the gun range closed.

The SafeSide gun range in Lynchburg was joined by several gun rights groups in filing the lawsuit challenging the governor’s executive order. Attorney General Mark Herring said his office is analyzing the decision.

