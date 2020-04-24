Interfaith Food Pantry gets gift of 35,000 pounds of food

A Virginia food bank has received the largest donation in its 30-year history with 35,566 pounds of nonperishable food.

BLACKSBURG, Va — A Virginia food bank has received the largest donation in its 30-year history.

The Roanoke Times reports the Interfaith Food Pantry of Blacksburg received 35,566 pounds of nonperishable food from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The food was driven across the country from the church’s Utah headquarters.

Church representative Jackie Grosebeck, a former Blacksburg resident, got word in March that a church facility in Salt Lake City that sends food and emergency supplies to disaster sites around the country was overstocked.

Church leaders were looking for worthy recipients, and Grosebeck said she nominated Interfaith Pantry.

