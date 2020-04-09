Deaths at Virginia care facility with outbreak climb to 39

Six more residents of a Virginia long-term care facility have died, bringing the death toll there amid a coronavirus outbreak to 39.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Six more residents of a Virginia long-term care facility have died, bringing the death toll there amid a coronavirus outbreak to 39.

That’s according to a statement Thursday from the administrator of Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in suburban Richmond. The statement says Canterbury has 84 other residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are receiving treatment either at a hospital or onsite.

Canterbury has one of the worst-known outbreaks of coronavirus among long-term care facilities in the U.S. Its death toll is approaching that of the Life Care Center of Kirkland, a Seattle-area nursing home that was an early center of the disease.

