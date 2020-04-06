Home » Virginia News » Booze Call: Distilleries can…

Booze Call: Distilleries can ship directly to consumers

The Associated Press

April 6, 2020, 5:12 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority has announced it will allow certain distilleries to ship directly to in-state customers to alleviate potential financial hardships during the coronavirus pandemic.

The rule change affects distilleries that have an existing agreement with ABC.

It allows those distilleries to ship spirits and “low-alcohol beverage coolers” directly to residents and ABC-licensed restaurants in Virginia.

The ABC’s chief executive says the temporary step will give the distilleries flexibility in how they provide products to consumers, easing potential financial difficulties.

Gov. Ralph Northam has said previously that Virginia ABC stores would be recognized as essential businesses during the pandemic.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

More from:

Business & Finance Consumer News Coronavirus Health & Fitness News Virginia News
coronavirus

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up