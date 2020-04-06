Booze Call: Distilleries can ship directly to consumers

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority has announced it will allow certain distilleries to ship directly…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority has announced it will allow certain distilleries to ship directly to in-state customers to alleviate potential financial hardships during the coronavirus pandemic.

The rule change affects distilleries that have an existing agreement with ABC.

It allows those distilleries to ship spirits and “low-alcohol beverage coolers” directly to residents and ABC-licensed restaurants in Virginia.

The ABC’s chief executive says the temporary step will give the distilleries flexibility in how they provide products to consumers, easing potential financial difficulties.

Gov. Ralph Northam has said previously that Virginia ABC stores would be recognized as essential businesses during the pandemic.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.